Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,587 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

Shares of ORLY opened at $706.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

