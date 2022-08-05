Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,065. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

