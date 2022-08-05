Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,968. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

