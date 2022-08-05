Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.32 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

