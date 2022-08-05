LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $624.08

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €624.08 ($643.38) and traded as high as €682.30 ($703.40). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €679.00 ($700.00), with a volume of 383,180 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €825.00 ($850.52) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($773.20) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($805.15) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($753.61) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €800.00 ($824.74) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €601.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €624.15.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.
