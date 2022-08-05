LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Shares Down 45.9%

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB – Get Rating) shares dropped 45.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Approximately 4,819,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 654,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

LXB Retail Properties Trading Down 45.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.54.

LXB Retail Properties Company Profile

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

