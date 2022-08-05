Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.52% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.