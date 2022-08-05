LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.26.

LYB opened at $85.50 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

