Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Macerich Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MAC opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile



Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

