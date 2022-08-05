MahaDAO Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $378,036.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00632247 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

