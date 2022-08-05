Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

EL traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $268.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average of $268.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

