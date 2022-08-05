MANTRA DAO Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,875.75 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065864 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 498,064,331 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

