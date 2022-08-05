MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $212,135.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.