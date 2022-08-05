Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MFI stock traded down C$0.61 on Friday, hitting C$21.72. 394,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.13. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.60.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 EPS for the current year.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at C$602,060.20. In other news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

