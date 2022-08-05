Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.70

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.70 and last traded at C$21.89, with a volume of 42042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.2000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.55%.

Insider Transactions at Maple Leaf Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at C$602,060.20. In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

