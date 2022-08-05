Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:MFI traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.72. 566,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 39.40. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.60 and a 12 month high of C$32.60.

Insider Transactions at Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,060.20. In related news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank purchased 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.