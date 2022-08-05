Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $14.00. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 61,165 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 965,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 38.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

