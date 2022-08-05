Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,983,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.