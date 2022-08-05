Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 116,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

