Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,487. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

