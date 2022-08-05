Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Hologic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $71.08. 9,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,475. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

