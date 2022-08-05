Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to Issue $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Marcus & Millichap has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $279,784.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

