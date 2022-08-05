Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Insider Activity

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

