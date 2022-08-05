Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.33-$6.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $156.34. 76,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,822. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

