Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.89

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 95.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

