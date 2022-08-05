Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.89

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 95.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
