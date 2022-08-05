Mary Jo S. Herseth Purchases 1,100 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,221.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. 3,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.20. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

