Massnet Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $171,480.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.11 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00175142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00130789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033779 BTC.

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com.

Massnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

