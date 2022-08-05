MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.20 billion. MasTec also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.29 EPS.

MasTec Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.