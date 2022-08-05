Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.53. 5,688,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 207.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. Match Group has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 270.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

