Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 127,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 207.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

