Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.
Match Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
