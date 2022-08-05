Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 129,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10. Match Group has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

