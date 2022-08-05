Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,048. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. Materion has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

Get Materion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. CL King began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Materion by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.