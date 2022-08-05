Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Matson has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matson will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Matson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,630,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Matson by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.