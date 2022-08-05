Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,583 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after buying an additional 227,237 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of EEFT opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.53. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

