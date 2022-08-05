Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,686 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

