Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 112,347 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,055,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,347 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $466,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.65 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

