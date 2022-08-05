McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,669. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.81. The stock has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

