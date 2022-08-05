McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $386.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.85.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.39 on Thursday, reaching $344.20. 28,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,591. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 52 week low of $192.38 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.48.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 407.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

