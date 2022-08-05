MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Shares Down 26.9%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was down 26.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,214,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 426,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

MDJM Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.