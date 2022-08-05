Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$10.00. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 29,257 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DR. National Bankshares downgraded Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of C$302.23 million and a PE ratio of 58.47.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9190745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

