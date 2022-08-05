MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.