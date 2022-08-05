MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

