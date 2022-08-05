Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.