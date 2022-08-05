Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,889 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 2.69% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $37,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 4,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

