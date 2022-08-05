Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $46,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 100,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.