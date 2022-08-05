Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 7.28% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $52,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. 415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,682. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $157.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

