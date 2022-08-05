Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,854 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

