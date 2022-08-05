Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $67.87 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,425 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $67,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,547,160. The company has a market capitalization of $273.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

