Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 15,405 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 2.79% of AudioCodes worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in AudioCodes by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 1,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

