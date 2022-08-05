Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 75,441 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,441 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $269,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.51 and a 200 day moving average of $322.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

